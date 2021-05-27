Pelangio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $580,000 in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 14 cents.

