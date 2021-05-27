Loading articles...

Pelangio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2021 at 5:28 pm EDT

TORONTO (AP) _ Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Thursday reported a loss of $580,000 in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 14 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGXPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGXPF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB DVP app. York Mills - left lane remains closed due to a collision. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Clouds moving in this afternoon and it will get progressively cloudier by the overnight. Evening temperature will b…
Latest Weather
Read more