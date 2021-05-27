Peel police warn of rise in distraction thefts targeting elderly residents

Peel Regional Police are out with a warning after a string of distraction-type thefts targeting the elderly.

There have been 10 cases reported since the end of March, all following a similar pattern where a senior is approached by a vehicle while walking alone or doing yard work on their property.

According to Peel police, the people in the vehicle will start a conversation, either asking for directions or claiming that an item of clothing they are wearing reminds them of someone they know.

RELATED:

During the interaction, the thieves will swap valuable jewellery off the victim for costume jewellery, and by the time the victim has realized what has happened, the thieves have taken off.

Police are urging anyone who is a witness of the “criminal ruse” or happens to know someone who is a victim to contact them at Peel Crime Stoppers.