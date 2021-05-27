Nordic American Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $25 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The tanker company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $4.76.

