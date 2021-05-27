Loading articles...

Movado: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) _ Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $134.8 million in the period.

Movado expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $665 million.

Movado shares have risen 83% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOV

The Associated Press

