Moderna to ship 2M vaccine doses to Canada by week of June 14

Moderna will ship 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada next week, and another 1.5-million doses the week of June 14.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced the confirmed shipments today.

She says Moderna is still promising to send millions of more doses next month but there is no clarity on how many or when.

The Massachusetts-based company has been struggling with its production lines and deliveries this spring have been lagging.

Initially, Moderna intended to send 12.3 million doses between April and June but has shipped less than one-third of those to date.

It’s confirmed shipments will get it close to half the way there.

Moderna owes the country at least 6.7-million doses before the end of June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the push from Canadians to get inoculated on Tuesday, saying more than half our total population has received at least one dose.

“We now rank number three in the G-20 in doses administered per capita,” said the Prime Minister.

In mid-May, it was confirmed that Canada is expecting nine million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in July. Prior to then, Canada is anticipating another shipment of twelve million Pfizer doses in June.

Shipments will range from 2 to 2.5 million doses of Pfizer per week starting from the beginning of June to the end of July.

Meantime, thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are set to expire in a few days, and the federal government is urging provinces to get them into arms before that happens.

In a letter to her provincial and territorial counterparts, federal Health Minster Patty Hajdu encourages provinces that aren’t able to use their AstraZeneca doses by the end of the month to give them to provinces that can.