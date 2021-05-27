Longtime TTC employee dies of COVID-19 after weeks battling virus

A longtime subway driver with the Toronto Transit Commission has died due to COVID-19.

This is the fourth TTC employee to die after contracting the virus.

The transit union says Cam Woodburne died Wednesday after a 26 day battle with COVID-19.

He worked at the TTC for 21 years, most recently as a subway operator out of Wilson Division.

The transit agency’s CEO Rick Leary says Woodburne will be remembered by those who knew him for his warmth and friendliness.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of following all safety protocol and advice from public health officials both in and out of the workplace with respect to this terrible disease,” he said in a statement.

“The safety of all our employees and customers is my biggest priority. Cam’s death is another reminder that this virus can strike anyone at any time.”

Woodburne is the third ATU Local 113 member to have died of COVID-19.

The public transit worker union posted about the employee’s death on twitter saying, “ATU Local 113 sends its deepest condolences to Brother Cam’s friends and families. May he rest in peace.”

There are currently 161 TTC employees in self-isolation and 837 employees have returned to work.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,036 TTC employees, out of a staff of 16,000, have tested positive for COVID-19.

There is also a GoFundMe page for Woodburne’s family, to help offset funeral expenses.

Flags on TTC property have been lowered Thursday in memory of Woodburne.