Liberal MP caught urinating on camera during virtual House of Commons proceedings

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unaware on webcam.

Amos, who has represented the Quebec riding of Pontiac since 2015, released a statement issued Thursday apologizing for urinating while virtually attending House of Commons proceedings.

He says he’ll be stepping aside temporarily from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and from his committee duties so he can get help.

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

The Quebec MP states that he didn’t realize he was on camera and is deeply embarrassed by his actions and the distress they may have caused to those who witnessed them.

“While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly,” he said in the statement.

In April, Amos made headlines around the world after he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of virtual question period.

He has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on and Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized for taking a screenshot of the moment.

The screenshot showed Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

After the incident, Speaker Anthony Rota reminded MPs to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.

With files from The Canadian Press