JOYY: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $51.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $643.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $663 million.

JOYY shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.40, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

