Is Greyhound’s exit a tragedy or an opportunity?

In today’s Big Story podcast, after nearly a century of moving Canadians between rural towns and big cities, Greyhound Canada announced last week it would end all Canadian routes. This is a move that could be devastating for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who lack access to a car and might be stranded without access to medical appointments, connection to family or dozens of other intercity transportation needs.

But that’s only if nobody acts to replace what Greyhound offered with a better version. There are a number of possibilities that could remake the bus landscape in Canada. The question is if any level of government has the will to implement them.

GUEST: Alexis Zhou, freelance journalist, transportation advocate

