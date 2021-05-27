Hoegh LNG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of liquid natural gas transportation services posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

Hoegh LNG shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.

