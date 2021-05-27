Grupo Supervielle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 2 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $237.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.86. A year ago, they were trading at $2.36.

