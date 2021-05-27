Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Wheat for July rose 27.75 cents at $6.7625 a bushel; July corn was up 40 cents at 6.6450 a bushel, July oats rose 8 cents at $3.7275 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 33.50 cents at $15.37 cents a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .10 cent at $1.1635 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .20 cent at $1.3630 a pound; while June lean hogs gained .45 cent at 1.1572 a pound.

