Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Last Updated May 27, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

Wheat for July rose 27.75 cents at $6.7625 a bushel; July corn was up 40 cents at 6.6450 a bushel, July oats rose 8 cents at $3.7275 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 33.50 cents at $15.37 cents a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .10 cent at $1.1635 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .20 cent at $1.3630 a pound; while June lean hogs gained .45 cent at 1.1572 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision NB DVP approaching York Mills - left lane blocked. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:42 AM
Retweeted @northerndoc: And this is why we don’t plant until June in #timmins #ShareYourWeather .@weathernetwork
Latest Weather
Read more