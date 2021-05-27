Loading articles...

Genesco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $538.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443 million.

Genesco shares have risen 94% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCO

The Associated Press

