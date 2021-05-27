Frontline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Frontline Ltd. (FRO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $194 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $107.1 million.

Frontline shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly in the last 12 months.

