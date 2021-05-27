Ford government facing pressure, renewed calls to sell Ontario Place

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the Ford government to sell Ontario Place to private developers.

It’s citing documents that it says show taxpayers have spent nearly $10 million dollars between 2018 and 2020 to maintain the property.

The federation says since 2017, under five percent of the property has been open to the public.

“Ontario Place has been largely closed since 2012, yet Ontario taxpayers have been forced to pay millions of dollars year after year to keep the property in government hands,” said Jay Goldberg, the CTF’s Interim Ontario Director.

“Instead of forcing taxpayers to pay for land we don’t use, the government should sell the land and allow entrepreneurs to help bring the community back to life.”

The province has been vague about its re-development plan but the government has said no casino or condos would be built and while the province has not provided an update on the plans for revitalization, officials have confirmed that the park will play a “critical role” in Ontario’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Even if Ontario Premier Doug Ford does come forward with a redevelopment plan of his own, Ontario’s finances are in shambles, and the province can’t afford to revamp Ontario Place on the taxpayer’s dime,” said Goldberg.

“Ford should allow businesses to put this land to use, which could help create jobs and lower housing prices at no cost to taxpayers.”

In March, the Ford government announced it had appointed former Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders as special advisor to Ontario Place.

Saunders stepped down as police chief in July 2020. He was replaced by James Ramer on an interim basis.

Saunders will earn $700 a day and just over $171,000 annually in the part-time role, according to the government’s website.