Fanhua: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period.

Fanhua shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.35, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANH

The Associated Press