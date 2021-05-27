Driver caught sipping White Claw on 401, facing charges

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught drinking a White Claw while driving in the fast lane of Highway 401 near Dixie Road in Mississauga.

O.P.P. say the incident happened in broad daylight on Wednesday when an officer was driving alongside the man’s pick-up truck and witnessed him taking a sip from the can.

The driver was pulled over and charged with having an unsealed container of liquor. He blew an alert level on a breathalyzer.

During a highway safety blitz last week the O.P.P. laid more than 130 impaired driving charges and over 7,100 speeding charges.