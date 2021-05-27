Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $171 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Burlington Stores shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

The Associated Press