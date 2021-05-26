Loading articles...

Zuora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Zuora expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $82.5 million to $84.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zuora expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $337 million to $339 million.

Zuora shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.04, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO

The Associated Press

