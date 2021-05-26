Loading articles...

WATCH: Remaining endangered Amur tiger cub continues to 'grow and thrive' at Toronto Zoo

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 6:46 pm EDT

In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 photo provided by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, an Amur leopard cub plays in its private quarters at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. The leopards, which are native to eastern Russia and critically endangered, made their public debut on Wednesday, Aug. 14. (Courtesy of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo via AP)

The remaining endangered Amur tiger cub at the Toronto Zoo is living up to her name, ‘Big.’

Mazy, the Amur tiger at the Toronto Zoo, gave birth to three cubs in April, but sadly, two of the cubs passed away due to health complications. The zoo said the two little ones were humanely euthanized.

The Toronto Zoo shared an update on Twitter, saying the Big is continuing to “grow and thrive.”

RELATED:  Endangered Amur tiger gives birth to cubs at Toronto Zoo

Big is putting on 100 grams a day, and weighs more than 3.2 kg, the zoo says, adding the cub’s eyes and ears are fully open and she’s starting to explore her den.

While Big explores, Mazy keeps a close eye on her baby, and the pair’s bond is only getting stronger.

The zoo says after Mazy takes a break, and returns to Big, “she is nurturing and lovingly ‘chuffing’ towards her.” 

Amur tigers have been on the endangered list since 2007.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 approaching Mavis express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
Forecast for #Toronto tomorrow. Fresher, less muggy, more comfy if you don't have A/C
Latest Weather
Read more