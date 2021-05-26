WATCH: Remaining endangered Amur tiger cub continues to 'grow and thrive' at Toronto Zoo

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The remaining endangered Amur tiger cub at the Toronto Zoo is living up to her name, ‘Big.’
Mazy, the Amur tiger at the Toronto Zoo, gave birth to three cubs in April, but sadly, two of the cubs passed away due to health complications. The zoo said the two little ones were humanely euthanized.
The Toronto Zoo shared an update on Twitter, saying the Big is continuing to “grow and thrive.”
Big is putting on 100 grams a day, and weighs more than 3.2 kg, the zoo says, adding the cub’s eyes and ears are fully open and she’s starting to explore her den.
While Big explores, Mazy keeps a close eye on her baby, and the pair’s bond is only getting stronger.
The zoo says after Mazy takes a break, and returns to Big, “she is nurturing and lovingly ‘chuffing’ towards her.”
Amur tigers have been on the endangered list since 2007.
Mazy enjoys short breaks on her own to stretch, eat and release some energy, while the Keepers start to bond with the cub. When Mazy returns to the cub she is nurturing and lovingly "chuffing" towards her ????