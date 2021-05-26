Loading articles...

Two people in custody after vehicle strikes 2 police cruisers

Two people have been taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into two O.P.P. cruisers on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 5 a.m.

Provincial police say officers were trying to stop a vehicle for highway traffic act violations, but it ended up damaging two police cruisers and crashing into a commercial property.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, no officers were injured in the crash.

Charges are pending.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: OPP with more information on this collision on Jane south of Falstaff.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
Warm and muggy again today with morning showers and risk of thunderstorms. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more