Two people in custody after vehicle strikes 2 police cruisers
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 9:30 am EDT
Two people have been taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into two O.P.P. cruisers on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 5 a.m.
Provincial police say officers were trying to stop a vehicle for highway traffic act violations, but it ended up damaging two police cruisers and crashing into a commercial property.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, no officers were injured in the crash.
Charges are pending.
#TorontoOPP attempted to stop a vehicle for HTA violations. Driver failed to stop and damaged two police vehicles before crashing into a commercial property. Two people in custody, driver to hospital with minor injuries, no injuries to officers. Charges pending. Jane/Falstaff pic.twitter.com/lnxZ7bdQHX