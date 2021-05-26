Two people in custody after vehicle strikes 2 police cruisers

Two people have been taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into two O.P.P. cruisers on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue, just south of Highway 401, around 5 a.m.

Provincial police say officers were trying to stop a vehicle for highway traffic act violations, but it ended up damaging two police cruisers and crashing into a commercial property.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, no officers were injured in the crash.

Charges are pending.