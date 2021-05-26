Toronto launches vaccine campaign to inform people of appointments via text, email

The City of Toronto is taking its vaccination efforts to the world of mobile phones, launching a new campaign that will help inform people of available appointments via text, email, and voice broadcasts.

The latest initiative, called VaxTO, is a “multi-faceted campaign” designed to provide adults with information on how, when, and where they can get vaccinated.

The city says with more than 65 percent of Toronto residents now vaccinated with one dose, VaxTO will not only help speed up the process, it will further encourage people to get fully immunized against COVID-19.

Mayor John Tory says VaxTO will use texts, emails, voice broadcasts, telephone town halls and targeted multilingual social media advertising to provide data about when and how they can be vaccinated.

“We are doing everything we can as a city government to get as many residents vaccinated as possible. VaxTO will connect Torontonians with vaccination information and make sure that we leave no stone unturned,” said Tory on Wednesday.

“… We want to get residents vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can get on with safely and cautiously reopening our city. By moving forward with this broad-based and micro-targeted approach now, working with our City Councillors and community partners, VaxTO is one more way we are addressing barriers so that all Torontonians who want to get vaccinated can do so in a timely manner.”

Tory says the latest tech-focused approach is also in place to help reach the provincial government’s goal of entering Step 1 of its reopening roadmap, which currently has some restrictions being eased as early as June 14.

In order to reach that goal, 70 percent of Ontarians must be vaccinated with one dose.

Starting today, Toronto residents can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 to be connected with resources including appointment bookings, information on vaccines and upcoming telephone town halls.

Tory says additional features of the text line will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The announcement comes as two of Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots jointly celebrate COVID-19 vaccine milestones.

For its part, Toronto announced it has now administered more than two million vaccines with Peel Region surpassing one million doses.

Yesterday the city announced that 65 percent of adults over the age of 18 have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Toronto says it accomplished that feat one week earlier than anticipated as per the province’s vaccination goals.