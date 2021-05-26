Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Toronto

***680 NEWS Shot Spotter: If you see a pop up clinic in your neighbourhood or are at a clinic with a short line that we can tell people about, call us at 416-872-NEWS or you can text our shot line: 680 680

More COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be popping-up in Toronto this week, offering first doses to residents as young as 12.

For all clinics that will be vaccinating youth, individuals must be at least 12-years-old on the day of vaccination.

The city made a major push over the Victoria Day long weekend to get more Torontonians vaccinated, surpassing half a million doses administered at city-run clinics.

Over 65 per cent of Torontonians have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Every vaccination that happens in the city of Toronto pushes on the way to achieving the provincially-required number of 60 percent to get us to that first day when we can start to open up those patios and open up some of those additional things that people want to see open,” Tory said. “Some of the stores can get back in business.”

Here are clinics offering same-day shots in Toronto:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The clinic at Downsview Arena is back this week and will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents 18 and older who live, work, or attend school in specific Toronto hot spot postal codes (see below) are eligible.

The clinic will be offering second doses to high-risk health care workers who got their first dose through Humber River Hospital.

Details for tomorrow’s clinic (WEDNESDAY MAY 26) for #MODERNA vaccine: ⏰New Hours: 10 am – 6 pm

(Until supply lasts) ????18+ LIVE/WORK/SCHOOL

????ANY M POSTAL CODE Must show proof of address See flyer for more details????@VaxHuntersCan pic.twitter.com/Tmp9tIaDSs — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) May 26, 2021

George Harvey C.I. (1700 Keele St)

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or until supply lasts).

Anyone 12 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Toronto hot spots will be eligible. Priority will be given to those in M6A, M6E, M6M, M6N and M9N.

Oakwood C.I. (991 St Clair Ave W)

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or until supply lasts).

Anyone 12 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Toronto hot spots will be eligible. Priority will be given to those in M6A, M6E, M6M, M6N and M9N.

Cecil Community Centre (58 Cecil Street)

Any individuals who live, work, receive service, care for family members, study or volunteer in the M5T postal code are eligible.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Albion Finch Medical Centre (1620 Albion Rd)

Anyone 18 years and older are eligible to receive their first dose at Albion Finch Medical Centre on May 26.

The clinic is by appointment only. To book call 647-344-2020.

Seneca College – Newnham Campus (1750 Finch Ave E)