Photronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $172 million.

Photronics shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

The Associated Press

