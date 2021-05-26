Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Parents charged after baby found locked inside hot car in Mississauga
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 7:59 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 8:04 pm EDT
A witness says a baby was rescued from a locked car in Mississauga in sweltering heat. Mark Douglas
Peel police say a man and woman have been arrested and charged after a child was found in an overheated vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Police received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East related to a child in a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a child locked in a white, four-door car — alone and in distress.
Police smashed through one of the windows to rescue the child.
The child was taken to hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery.
A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged with Failing to Provide the Necessities of Life and Abandoning Child.
The two will appear in court on August 9th, 2021.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
Police are reminding everyone to not leave children unattended in vehicles — especially as we enter the warmer summer months.
