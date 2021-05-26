Parents charged after baby found locked inside hot car in Mississauga

Peel police say a man and woman have been arrested and charged after a child was found in an overheated vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East related to a child in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a child locked in a white, four-door car — alone and in distress.

Police smashed through one of the windows to rescue the child.

The child was taken to hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery.