Parents charged with abandoning 1-year-old child left in hot car in Mississauga

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

A tow truck is seen getting ready to tow a car from a parking lot on Tranmere Drive, in which a child was found locked alone on May 25, 2021. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

The mother and father of a one-year-old child have been charged with abandoning the infant in an overheated car in Mississauga.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 12:30 p.m. from the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East near Dixie Road.

The child was found locked alone in a white, four-door car parked in a lot on Tranmere and officers say the child was “in distress.”

The child was removed and taken to hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery. One officer also suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

Investigators have charged a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman with failing to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child. They are expected to appear in court on August 9.

The suspects have not been identified.

Peel police are working with the “appropriate community support service” to ensure the wellbeing of the child.

Police are also emphasizing the dangers of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, especially in the summer months. The temperatures in Mississauga reached a high of 33.3 C on Tuesday, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

