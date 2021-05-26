Ontario reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday.

There were 24,008 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The province reports a test positivity rate of 5.3 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent a day ago. The positivity rate was 5.2 per cent one week ago.

Locally, there are 257 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 123 in Durham and 101 in York Region. It is the lowest daily increase in Toronto since March 3.

The province reported 2,371 resolved cases, more than double the amount of new infections. The number of resolved cases have outnumbered new cases each day since mid-April.

There are now 1,073 people hospitalized in the province with 672 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down more than 300 since one week ago and ICU numbers have reached the lowest mark since April 15.

There were 135,308 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8,386,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province.

RELATED:

Pharmacies are expecting to receive deliveries of AstraZeneca doses on Wednesday as the province moves forward with second doses. The doses are set to arrive at around 160 pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor.

The current stock of AstraZeneca is set to expire in five days and are being reserved for those who received their first dose between March 10 and March 19.

Toronto is celebrating another COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Wednesday with the city surpassing two million vaccine doses administered.

The city announced Tuesday that 65 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City says it accomplished that feat one week earlier than anticipated as per the province’s vaccination goals.

Ontario’s top doctor says he’d like to see schools resume in-person learning before the province enters the first step of its reopening plan in mid-June.

Dr. David Williams said Tuesday that most public health units have stated they’re in favour of schools reopening sooner, rather than later.

High schools and elementary schools across the province have been shut to in-person learning since mid-April.