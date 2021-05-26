Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 1:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million also went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 28 will grow to an estimated $65 million, with 10 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

