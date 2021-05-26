Modine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $514.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $210.7 million, or $4.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

Modine shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.68, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

