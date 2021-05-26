Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man sent to hospital after being shot in Parkdale Wednesday evening
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 7:08 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 7:25 pm EDT
A man has apparent serious injuries after he was shot on Wednesday evening in Parkdale. (Sean Toussaint/CityNews)
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Parkdale on Wednesday night.
Police say it happened in the West Lodge Avenue and Seaforth venue area around 6:30 p.m.
Officers say several calls came in about multiple gunshots heard and someone laying on the ground.
The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that appear to be serious.
Investigators say they have found a vehicle damaged by gunfire, but no word on a suspect.
If you have any information related to the incident, you’re asked to contact police.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE) West Lodge Ave & Seaforth Ave – police o/s – @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital – officers have located a vehicle damaged by gunfire ROAD CLOSURE: West Lodge Ave closed at Seaforth Ave – ongoing investigation – any info call 416-808-2222#GO978003 ^al