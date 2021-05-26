Man sent to hospital after being shot in Parkdale Wednesday evening

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Parkdale on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened in the West Lodge Avenue and Seaforth venue area around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say several calls came in about multiple gunshots heard and someone laying on the ground.

The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that appear to be serious.

Investigators say they have found a vehicle damaged by gunfire, but no word on a suspect.

If you have any information related to the incident, you’re asked to contact police.