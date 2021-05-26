Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say

A 19-year old man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Humber Hill Avenue area on Wednesday evening.

Toronto Police Constable Alex Li says officers were called to the scene just after 7 o’clock.

Li says the suspect fled the scene and is described as a Caucasian male wearing all-blue clothing.

Paramedics say the victim has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.