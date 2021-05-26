Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 8:28 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 8:54 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A 19-year old man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Humber Hill Avenue area on Wednesday evening.
Toronto Police Constable Alex Li says officers were called to the scene just after 7 o’clock.
Li says the suspect fled the scene and is described as a Caucasian male wearing all-blue clothing.
Paramedics say the victim has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.
STABBING: Dundas St W & Humber Hill Av – reports that someone has been stabbed – police o/s – officers have located a male with a stab wound – @TorontoMedics attending – suspect fled the scene – described as male, white, wearing blue clothing – ongoing investigation#GO978557 ^al