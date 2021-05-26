Loading articles...

Man critically injured after being struck by a vehicle downtown

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 3:40 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man in his 70s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene on Murray Street in front of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was exiting a vehicle when he was struck.

The driver involved remained on scene. The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

