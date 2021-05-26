Loading articles...

Man charged with impaired driving after Scarborough crash

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody for impaired driving, following a crash in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

Police say it appears a car veered off the road and struck a poll, which fell over and hit two other vehicles.

Officers tell 680 NEWS the alleged drunk driver ran off but was quickly tracked down and arrested thanks to witnesses who followed the driver and pointed him out to police.

The suspect blew twice over the legal limit.

He’s facing several charges, including impaired driving and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

