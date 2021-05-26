Man arrested for hit-and-run in Brampton that injured 2 people

Peel police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a collision that injured two people in Brampton last week.

The incident occurred on May 17 around 11:15 p.m.

A black 2006 Lexus was travelling southbound on Main Street toward Queen street and crashed into a cement wall at the intersection of Main and John streets.

A 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were injured and taken to a trauma centre.

Police say the investigation into the crash revealed that a second vehicle was involved and the driver did not remain at the scene.

Drumayne Lake was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.