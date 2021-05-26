Loading articles...

Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

** FILE ** In this April 8, 2008 file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. John Warner, R-Va., listens to testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Susan A. Magill said Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill said.

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. He announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008.

A former secretary of the Navy, Warner was for a time was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

Warner was also the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 403 east of Dundas - problems are now off to the shoulder. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
Warm and muggy again today with morning showers and risk of thunderstorms. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more