Crews restore power outage impacting thousands of Durham residents

A major power outage had approximately 5,000 Elexicon Energy customers in Durham Region in the dark late Wednesday.

It says the outage was due to loss of Hydro One supply in Ajax after a car crash.

Power was out in parts of Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, and Whitby, and it worked with Hydro One and Oshawa Power to resolve the situation.

Traffic lights were out in some areas as well.

The power was restored just before midnight.

Restored: Outage due to Loss of Hydro One Supply in @townofajax affecting town of pickering and ajax. https://t.co/qKQat8wYx0 — ElexiconEnergy (@ElexiconEnergy) May 27, 2021

UPDATE: We're working with @ElexiconEnergy & @oshawapower to restore power to customers in #Whitby, #Oshawa, #Ajax & #Pickering as quickly and safely as possible. Crews continue to investigate the cause of the outage on our system. We thank everyone for their continued patience. pic.twitter.com/sEQM7Fkqlw — Hydro One (@HydroOne) May 27, 2021

.@HydroOne has located the issue that is affecting power to our customers in Whitby, Ajax and Pickering and are working to restore power. The team at Elexicon is working closely with Hydro One and will keep you updated on progress. Thank you for your patience everyone. — ElexiconEnergy (@ElexiconEnergy) May 27, 2021

We're responding to an outage affecting @ElexiconEnergy customers in the #Whitby, #Oshawa, #Ajax and #Pickering areas. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate everyone's patience. pic.twitter.com/pvdRMDbjsc — Hydro One (@HydroOne) May 27, 2021