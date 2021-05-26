Loading articles...

Crews restore power outage impacting thousands of Durham residents

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 11:59 pm EDT

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates in Houston at the state's largest county jail. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A major power outage had approximately 5,000 Elexicon Energy customers in Durham Region in the dark late Wednesday.

It says the outage was due to loss of Hydro One supply in Ajax after a car crash.

Power was out in parts of Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, and Whitby, and it worked with Hydro One and Oshawa Power to resolve the situation.

Traffic lights were out in some areas as well.

The power was restored just before midnight.

 

