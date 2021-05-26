Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crews restore power outage impacting thousands of Durham residents
by News Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 11:35 pm EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 11:59 pm EDT
A major power outage had approximately 5,000 Elexicon Energy customers in Durham Region in the dark late Wednesday.
It says the outage was due to loss of Hydro One supply in Ajax after a car crash.
Power was out in parts of Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, and Whitby, and it worked with Hydro One and Oshawa Power to resolve the situation.
.@HydroOne has located the issue that is affecting power to our customers in Whitby, Ajax and Pickering and are working to restore power. The team at Elexicon is working closely with Hydro One and will keep you updated on progress. Thank you for your patience everyone.