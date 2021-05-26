Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
by Jeffrey Schaeffer And Zeina Karam, The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2021 1:05 am EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 1:14 am EDT
Former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
BEIRUT (AP) — Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators will help him defend his version of events for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan.
In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Ghosn addressed his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape, and his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon.
The former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said he felt empathy for those who are now jailed or on trial for helping him. They are “collateral damage” in a top-level Japanese campaign against him, he said.
He described his downfall, which sent shockwaves through the car industry, as like being “hit by a bus.”
Jeffrey Schaeffer And Zeina Karam, The Associated Press