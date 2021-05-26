Cavco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $2.71.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $306.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.6 million, or $8.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Cavco shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $223.04, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

