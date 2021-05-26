Canada's public health agency under fire over pandemic preparedness: AG report

Canada’s auditor general is criticizing the federal public health agency for ignoring warnings about the mismanagement of PPE and medical devices for years.

A new report claims issues were first flagged during internal audits in 2010, and again, in 2013.

Auditor General Karen Hogan says the agency had no process in place to determine how much medical equipment would be needed in the event of a health crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan said, “they hadn’t addressed the issue on the IT systems, on how to better manage them, so at times we saw that items, expiry dates, were not tracked, and hence action could not be taken.”

But, during a news conference, Hogan praised Ottawa and health agencies for quickly adjusting polices to get crucial supplies to provinces and territories.

“These lessons learned will help ensure that all levels of government can make the changes needed to ensure we are ready to respond to future public health threats,” Hogan said.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the government has been very busy, “that work has allowed us to secure over 2.7-billion articles of PPE and medical supplies for Canada’s frontline workers.”

A separate report found the Indigenous services department also lacked the necessary medical supplies — but acted quickly to get what communities needed.

While the department increased access to healthcare workers, it was unable to meet more than half of the requests it received.