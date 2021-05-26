Base metals sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in the base metals sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.09 points at 19,651.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.08 points at 34,356.54. The S&P 500 index was up 5.32 points at 4,193.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.38 points at 13,708.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.56 cents US compared with 82.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 73 cents at US$65.34 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US2.99 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.30 at US$1,903.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press