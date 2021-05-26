Banco BBVA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $34 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $453 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $281.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.72.

