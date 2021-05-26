Loading articles...

Amerco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Amerco (UHAL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $73.8 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $3.76 per share.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

Amerco shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHAL

The Associated Press

