Abercrombie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $41.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $781.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.4 million.

Abercrombie shares have climbed 87% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

The Associated Press