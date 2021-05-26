Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide
by The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2021 12:10 am EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2021 at 12:14 am EDT
TOKYO (AP) — Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said.
The Japanese vessel overturned following the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.
Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton AMUR, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.
The two vessels collided around 6 a.m. about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Mombetsu. The AMUR had departed Sakhalin on Tuesday and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.