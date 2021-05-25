York Region expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 12+

Individuals 12 and older who live, work or attend school in York Region are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

To welcome the age drop, an additional 49,000 appointments are being made available. Appointments can be made at york.ca/COVID19Vaccine.

Clinics will be offering shots on Thursday (May 27), Friday (May 28), Monday (May 31) and Tuesday (June 1) for all residents.

A fully dedicated weekend for youth and their families will be held Saturday (May 29) and Sunday (May 30).

Youth-friendly vaccination clinic locations:

Aaniin Community Centre, Markham

Maple Community Centre, Vaughan

Richmond Green Centre, Richmond Hill

Georgina Ice Palace, Georgina

Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex, Newmarket

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Vaughan

Trisan Centre (May 31 and June 1 only), Township of King

Anyone who had appointments booked at the drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland on Tuesday and Wednesday are being moved to the Maple Community Centre. York Region says the move is being made due to the weather.

Beginning on Thursday, the region will start hosting youth-friendly clinics that will offer longer appointment time slots to better support youth needs and allow families to get vaccinated together.