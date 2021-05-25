Toronto reaches milestone as 65% of adults vaccinated with 1 dose

The City of Toronto is celebrating what it calls an important milestone as 65 percent of adults over the age of 18 have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City says it accomplished the feat one week earlier than anticipated as per the province’s vaccination goals.

The update also comes as Toronto rapidly approaches a separate milestone of two million vaccines administered, which could be achieved in a matter of days, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

To date, 1,986,966 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the Team Toronto effort for getting us to the target of having 65 percent of all eligible adults in our city vaccinated and getting us there early,” said Mayor John Tory.

“Once again, Premier Ford has set a vaccination target and the people of Toronto have worked to meet that target well ahead of deadline. Our work to get even more residents vaccinated continues because we know that the faster we get everyone vaccinated, the faster this pandemic will be over.”

Tory says city-run immunization clinics were also able to administer more than 500,000 vaccine doses through the long weekend; another feat the mayor says is integral as it attempts to get the virus under control.

“Thank you to all Toronto residents who have already stepped forward to get their shot. I encourage all residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The City is encouraging youth to go out and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Last week the province announced it was ahead of schedule opened up vaccine appointments to residents aged 12-and-up as of Sunday.

The Pfizer shot is currently the only treatment that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over.

“We have surpassed an incredible milestone as 65 percent of adults over the age of 18 in Toronto have now received at least one vaccine dose. That is two out of every three adults in the city,” said Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

“That number speaks not only to Team Toronto’s impressive efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but also the commitment from the people of Toronto themselves. This level of vaccine coverage shows us that we have successfully engaged many people in the city to chart a clear path forward in our vaccination strategy.”