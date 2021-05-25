Loading articles...

Tickets issued after thousands gather at Woodbine, Cherry beaches

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 6:19 am EDT

Garbage strewn near Woodbine beach following a large gathering on May 23, 2021. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

Toronto is waking up with a long weekend hangover, with reports of parks trashed and residents, especially those with kids and dogs, kept up for four straight nights by backyard fireworks displays.

Toronto police estimate thousands gathered at Woodbine and Cherry beaches on Sunday night, shooting off fireworks for Victoria Day.

Const. Ed Parks said police received several calls about the gatherings and some people were issued tickets, but it is unclear how many.

Posts on social media show show people gathered on the beach watching fireworks as well as garbage strewn across the beaches Monday morning.

Area residents and city crews were also seen cleaning up the garbage left behind by visitors.

Const. Parks said dedicated enforcement teams will be out in the city Monday to educate people and enforce gathering limits. Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to five people.

City of Toronto spokesman Brad Ross said “we all need to do our part” to get the pandemic behind us and people should be obeying the province’s stay-at-home order.

“If out, the right thing to do is to put litter in receptacles or bring it with you to dispose of properly so that everyone is able to enjoy the beach and the city’s more than 1500 parks litter-free,” he said in a statement.

In a release last week, The City of Toronto said that residents are not allowed to set off fireworks in a city park, street, parking lot or other people’s private property.

Setting off fireworks with household members on private property is allowed without a permit on Victoria Day and Canada Day. While a permit is required to set off fireworks on private property on any other day, applications are not being accepted due to the province’s stay-at-home order.

Ontario’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 2.

Garbage cans overflowing at Woodbine beach following a large gathering on May 23, 2021. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange
Garbage cans overflowing at Woodbine beach following a large gathering on May 23, 2021. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange
