The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday May 25, 2021.

There are 1,365,516 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,365,516 confirmed cases (47,866 active, 1,292,326 resolved, 25,324 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,506 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 125.95 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27,376 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,911.

There were 51 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 306 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 44. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 34,315,351 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,269 confirmed cases (97 active, 1,166 resolved, six deaths).

There were 11 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 18.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 263,401 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 200 confirmed cases (13 active, 187 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 159,501 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,389 confirmed cases (846 active, 4,464 resolved, 79 deaths).

There were 54 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 86.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 472 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 67.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of seven new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 782,309 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,153 confirmed cases (135 active, 1,975 resolved, 43 deaths).

There were nine new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 17.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 70 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 335,080 tests completed.

Quebec: 368,155 confirmed cases (5,365 active, 351,689 resolved, 11,101 deaths).

There were 346 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 62.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,759 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 537.

There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 129.46 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,075,715 tests completed.

Ontario: 524,950 confirmed cases (19,026 active, 497,269 resolved, 8,655 deaths).

There were 1,039 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 129.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,848 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,693.

There were 33 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 149 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 58.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,873,733 tests completed.

Manitoba: 49,046 confirmed cases (4,945 active, 43,066 resolved, 1,035 deaths).

There were 259 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 358.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,134 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 448.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 75.04 per 100,000 people.

There have been 779,045 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 45,820 confirmed cases (1,451 active, 43,842 resolved, 527 deaths).

There were 111 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 123.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 979 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 140.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 841,969 tests completed.

Alberta: 225,034 confirmed cases (12,078 active, 210,764 resolved, 2,192 deaths).

There were 387 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 273.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,475 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 639.

There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 40 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.57 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,470,990 tests completed.

British Columbia: 142,636 confirmed cases (3,894 active, 137,062 resolved, 1,680 deaths).

There were 289 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 75.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,561 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 366.

There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,686,384 tests completed.

Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 127 confirmed cases (three active, 124 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 22,941 tests completed.

Nunavut: 640 confirmed cases (13 active, 623 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 33.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,078 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press