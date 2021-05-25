Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 8:51 am EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 8:58 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
8:45 a.m.
Moderna says it will ask Canada to authorize its vaccine for kids between 12 and 17 years old after a study of its mRNA vaccine in teenagers shows it to be both safe and effective.
The Massachusetts-based vaccine maker says it will submit the study results to international regulators in early June.
The company says the study of 3,700 kids in that age group found no cases of COVID-19 among the kids who got two doses of the vaccine. The youth got the same size doses as adults, four weeks apart.
The company says there were no serious safety issues, and the side-effects mirrored those seen in adults, with headache, fatigue, pain and chills the most commonly reported issues after the second dose.
More than two dozen countries, including Canada, have greenlighted the vaccine for use in adults, but thus far Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine available in Canada for youth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.