Teligent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

BUENA, N.J. (AP) _ Teligent Inc. (TLGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Buena, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The specialty generic pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 52 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

