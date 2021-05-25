Teligent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENA, N.J. (AP) _ Teligent Inc. (TLGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Buena, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The specialty generic pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 52 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

